A man wanted in a weekend stabbing in Weakley County has turned himself in to authorities.

47-year-old Larry Ogle surrendered to Weakley County Sheriff’s investigator Marty Plunk Monday afternoon at the National Guard Armory in Dresden.

Ogle was wanted for Aggravated Assault in the early Sunday morning stabbing of 32-year-old Randal Lee Cowan on Stallings Road east of Dresden.

Cowan was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where he was later released.

Ogle fled the scene and authorities had been searching for him until made contact with Investigator Plunk.

Ogle is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

