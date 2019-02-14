A man who was the object of a search in Western Kentucky has been taken into custody.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said 29 year old Jacob Krohn was captured by Troopers Adam Jones and Bryan Luckett, after being seen running thru a field in Graves County on Thursday morning.

The search began after Graves County deputies were called to a Wingo apartment on Wednesday night following a tip that Krohn was in the state.

He had been banned from being in Kentucky as part of a court agreement on a Graves County theft charge in 2017.

He fled from the scene on foot, until his capture by State Police.

He is now charged with fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, contempt of court and public intoxication.

He is being held in the Graves County Jail.