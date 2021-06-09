Man Who Asked to Pray for Elderly Woman Convicted of Rape and Assault

A jury has recommended life in prison for a Paducah man, convicted in a sexual assault case involving an 80 year old woman.

Following a two day trial, 38 year old Gary Pugh was convicted of first degree charges of sexual abuse, rape, assault and persistent felony offender.

The charges were issued following Pugh’s arrest in July of 2020, when neighbors detained him following his assault on the elderly woman.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said Pugh was allowed into the woman’s home after his request to “pray for her”.

Once inside the home, reports said he violently beat the woman, and attempted sexual assault, before a neighbor arrived to investigate a strange vehicle in the driveway.

Pugh was a registered sex offender, with a history of violent charges, and was released from prison in August of 2019.