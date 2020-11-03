Many students in the Lake County School System will now use the virtual learning platform until the end of the month.

According to a release by the school system, starting Wednesday, November 4th, all students in grades 3-thru-12 will be moving to online instruction and will complete their assignments at home.

Principals will be contacting students to advise them on times to pick up their electronic devices.

The release said students in grades 3-thru-12 will not return to in-person classes until November 30th.

Meals for these students will still be available at Lara Kendall, or Lake County High School, from 11:15 until 12:00 starting today.

School officials say all Margaret Newton students from Pre-K thru 2nd grade will continue in-person classes on Monday thru Friday.

Regular bus routes will continue to transport these students.