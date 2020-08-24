The deadline has passed for candidates to be on the ballot for the November 3rd General Election.

Several contested races will appear on the ballot for Obion County voters in November.

In Hornbeak, incumbent Mayor Dennis Dozier will be challenged by Don Petty.

On the ballot for Alderman will be Tim Bargery, Brandy Finch, Lynn Finch, Randy Richardson, Betty Walley, Alvin Webb and Gregory Whitmore.

In the Town of Obion, Rodney Underwood will run unopposed for Mayor.

Councilman seats on the ballot will include Robert (Bob) Anderson, Patsy Barker, David Gordon, Tery Ledbetter and Christina Romo.

In Samburg, incumbent Mayor John Glessner will be opposed by Larry Davis.

Candidates for Alderman include Edwin Fickle, Tim Smith and Ray Tolley.

In the City of South Fulton, Mayor David Lamb will run unopposed, with Beatrice Wilcox on the ballot for City Commissioner in Ward 1 and Cody Caksackkar in Ward 4.

In the Town of Troy, Mayor Deanna Chappel will run unopposed.

On the ballot for Alderman will be Lana Carson, Ross Clark, James Cruce, Timothy Herren, Stan Mitchell, Daniel Pardue, Kristi Scarbrough and Jesse Whitesides.

In the City of Union City, City Judge Allen Nohsey is unopposed.

For Councilman-At-Large, incumbent Randy Barnes and Cynthia Parker are on the ballot.

Katie Keathley is unopposed in Ward 2 and Dianne Eskew is unopposed in Ward 3.

In Ward 5, incumbent Jim Douglas will be opposed by Glenda Chrisp.

For the Union City School Board, unopposed will be Todd Petty in Ward 1, Karl Ullrich in Ward 2 and Cathy Waggoner in Ward 4.

For School Board At-Large, incumbent Dr. Wright Jernigan and Mack Moore will be on the ballot.

In Woodland Mills, Joseph Lewis and Blake White are running for Mayor, with Todd Wade unopposed for Alderman.