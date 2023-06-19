Many See Big Amounts of Rain; Power Outages Also Reported

Needed rainfall moved through parts of the area last night, dropping some pretty good numbers.

Western Kentucky Mesonet reported over 3.5 inches of rain was recorded in parts of Graves County, with 2.25 in Hickman and in parts of Calloway County.

Local weather watcher Brent Callicott reported just over 1.3 inches of rain in Union City.

Storms on Sunday night also caused outages for 1,121 Gibson Electric Membership Corporation homes and businesses.

The largest outage was in Crockett County, and affected 1,100 homes and businesses.

The remaining outages were in Obion County.

Crews were called out to the effected areas, with all power restored just after 5:30 this morning.