Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offices are receiving reports of dead deer in scattered areas of the state.

Reports said the timing and details of many reports are indicative of hemorrhagic disease, which occurs at varying levels of severity each year.

Reports to TWRA offices indicate mortality of deer in at least 20 counties, with more expected as the season progresses.

The last substantial outbreak of the deer disease in Tennessee was in 2017, with the last major statewide outbreak occurring in 2007.

Hemorrhagic disease is transmitted to deer from biting midges, and is not transmitted from deer to deer by contact.

The virus causes fever, respiratory distress, and swelling of the neck or tongue.