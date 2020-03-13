At the request of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, many schools in Western Kentucky have announced their plans to close for two weeks.

A non-mandatory recommendation was made by the Governor to cease in-person instruction, after a report of two new coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

If confirmed as positive, this would mean 10 total cases in the state.

Fulton County school board members met in an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon, and despite some reservations, decided to begin a two week closure on Monday.

Acknowledging that no cases of the virus have been confirmed in the school system or county, the members voted to begin non-traditional instruction for students and staff on Monday.

Superintendent Aaron Collins said the school system will remain open during the period, with breakfast and lunch to be delivered by bus to students in the county.

Also agreeing to the Governor’s request for a two week shut down starting Monday, are schools in Calloway County, Ballard County, Graves County, Mayfield Independent and Paducah Public Schools.

Reports said the McCracken County School System will close one week, then monitor the situation.