Funeral services for Marcella Mae Townsen, age 90, of Dresden, will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at noon at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Burial will be in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery near Latham.

Visitation will be Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10:00 until service time.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.