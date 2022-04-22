March county unemployment rates drop across Tennessee

Jobless numbers dropped in nearly every Tennessee county in March with 92 of 95 counties reporting lower rates, while the rates increased for two counties, and remained the same in one.

While its jobless rate did drop 1.1 percent, Lake County had the second-highest unemployment rate in Tennessee at 4.8%.

Other counties in Northwest Tennessee also saw decreases in unemployment with Weakley County recording the lowest jobless rate in the area at 2.6% in March, down a tenth of a percent from February.

Gibson County’s unemployment was at 3.1%, Dyer County at 3.2%, Carroll County at 3.3%, and Henry and Obion Counties both at 3.4%.

March’s statewide unemployment data marked a milestone for Tennessee as the month’s 3.2% rate became the lowest ever, edging out the previous record of 3.3% set in August 2019.