Newly released unemployment data shows the jobless rate dropped in two-thirds of Tennessee’s 95 counties during March. The unemployment data for the month does not take into account the impact of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The federal government conducted its survey to measure the number of Tennesseans who were out of work during the second week of the month, between March 8th and 14th.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development did not begin to see the unprecedented increase in unemployment claims until the third and fourth weeks of March.

Locally, Weakley County saw a two-tenths of a percent drop from 3.9 to 3.7 percent and Obion County dropped a tenth of a percent from 5.1 to an even five percent.

Carroll County’s rate dropped a tenth of a percent from 5.3 to 5.2 and Gibson County’s unemployment rate dropped three tenths of a percent from 4.7 to 4.4.

Henry County saw a decrease from 5.4 to an even five percent, while Lake County dropped from 6.4 to 6.3 percent.

The April statewide unemployment rate will be released on May 21st.