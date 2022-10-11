Marching Purple People look to add to rapidly filling trophy case

With the first half of its competitive performance season in the books, the Union City High School Marching Band has already added to its bulging trophy case.

The widely acclaimed Purple People brought home several awards from the recently held Huntingdon Marching Invitational and also earned a number of Superior Ratings in the West Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association Marching Festival.

Union City was awarded Superior Ratings in band, percussion, color guard, and drum major to complete requirements and gain eligibility for the Tennessee Bandmasters Association Sweepstakes Award. The award is given to bands that achieve superior ratings in marching and concert band.

The designation was given before UC hosted its annual invitational competition – an event that drew a large crowd of participants and spectators to War Memorial Stadium.

The Marching Golden Tornadoes then racked up at the Huntingdon Invitational, claiming several honors.

Among those were:

Preliminary Awards

• Class AAAA First-Place Band

• Class AAAA First-Place Color Guard

• Class AAAA Second-Place Drum Major

Finals Awards

• Third-Place Band

• Division 2 Outstanding Drum Major

“We have had a fantastic first half of the season,” veteran UCHS band director Jason Deem said. “We had a good week of rest during Fall Break and are working hard to prepare for the remainder of the marching season.”

Union City begins the second half of its competitive marching season on Saturday at the Gibson County Marching Invitational in an all-day session.

Competitions in Indianapolis (Bands of America Super Regional) on October 22 and at the Division 2 Marching Championships at Stewart’s Creek High School in Smyrna (November 5) will conclude Union City’s season.

(Mike Hutchens, Union City Schools Communications Director)