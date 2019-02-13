A large amount of marijuana and cash was discovered by officers during a search of a Graves County residence.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies executed a search warrant at the home of 33-year-old Maurc Reaves, on State Highway 303 between Mayfield and Sedalia.

At the scene, deputies found about six pounds of marijuana, a loaded .22-caliber handgun, and over $26,000 in cash, that is believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Reaves was taken into custody on charges of second offense firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.