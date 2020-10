A Michigan man was arrested and charged in South Fulton on Tuesday, after marijuana and related products were discovered.

Police Chief Andy Crocker said a traffic stop by an officer on Connell Road, resulted in the finding of over two-pounds of marijuana, along with over 30 packaged vapes that were loaded with THC oil.

Chief Crocker said the vapes had THC levels at 70-percent.

46 year old John Gustave Luck, of Waldon, Michigan, was charged with possession of marijuana.