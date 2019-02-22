Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department seized a large amount of marijuana during a search in Fulton on Thursday.

Sheriff’s reports said a search warrant was executed at a residence on Eddings Street, where a total of three pounds of marijuana was located with a handgun nearby.

39 year old Marcus Williams, of Fulton, was taken into custody on charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana from eight ounces to five pounds, along with firearm enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia.