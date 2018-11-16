A traffic stop by an Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputy has resulted in the seizure of over 14 pounds of marijuana.

Sheriff Karl Jackson said Deputy Jared Wilcutt made the stop of a vehicle in the 800 block of Everett Boulevard in Union City, with his K-9 Unit hitting on a towed U-Haul trailer.

A search then resulted in the high grade marijuana and drug paraphernalia being discovered.

Sheriff Jackson said the value of the marijuana was placed at approximately $15,000.

37 year old Christopher Bliss and 35 year old Tiffeny Rios, both of California, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bliss was issued a $25,000 bond at his arraignment, with Ms. Rios released due to a medical issue.

