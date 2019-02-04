Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies seized marijuana and cash following a traffic stop in Fulton.

Department reports said a vehicle operated by Kendrick Cooper, was stopped for following to closely to another vehicle.

Deputies at the scene observed a strong smell of marijuana, and a search yielded a plastic bag in a compartment under the floor.

A passenger in the vehicle, 32 year old Keith Burton of Fulton, claimed ownership of the marijuana, which weighed almost four ounces.

Sheriff’s reports said Burton also had on his possession two additional bags of marijuana weighing almost 18 grams, and $2,540 in cash.

Burton was taken into custody on charges of trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, with Cooper issued a verbal warning for following to closely to another vehicle.