The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported that officers responded to a call about a houseboat fire, which had spread to the marina on Sunday morning.

Reports said the fire occurred at Leatherwood Marina, which is located on Kentucky Lake.

The houseboat fire resulted in one injury, with a male victim flown to Vanderbilt Hospital with burns to his legs.

TWRA reports said the fire spread to multiple boats before being extinguished, with four houseboats sunk and six others damaged during the fire.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.