Mark Maddox elected new Mayor of Dresden

Dresden voters elected former state representative Mark Maddox as the new Mayor of Dresden.

Maddox received 358 votes in yesterday’s election.

Lyndal Dilday received 211 votes, incumbent Jeff Washburn received 180, Mike Vernon had 125 votes, and Brandi George received 22 votes.

After the votes were in, Maddox told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Maddox shared what the City of Dresden means to him…

Maddox will be sworn into the office of Dresden mayor on Tuesday, November 15.