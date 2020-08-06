New Union City head football coach Nick Markle is excited to be back in the community.

The 35 year old year old Markle was selected to guide the Golden Tornadoes, following the resignation of former coach Darren Bowling.

The Fayette Academy graduate was an assistant at Union City under coach Bowling for two seasons, including the first state championship team in 2009.

After spending the last four years as head coach at Munford, Markle said it was a good decision to come back.

Despite all of the “wait and see” time spent wondering if a season would even take place, Markle said his team kept preparing in a positive way.

Union City finished (7-5) last year, falling in the second round of the Class-2A playoffs.

They will begin their season on August 21st at War Memorial Stadium, when they face defending Class-A State Champion Lake County.