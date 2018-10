Republican US Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn appeared in Martin Wednesday to meet with supporters before the November 6th election.

Blackburn told Thunderbolt Radio News what’s she’s been hearing from Tennesseans as she’s campaigned across the state.

Blackburn says her favorite part of representing Tennessee is the people.

Blackburn is locked in a tight race with former Democratic governor Phil Bredesen for the senate seat being vacated by the retiring Bob Corker.

