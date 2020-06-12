The teenager who pleaded guilty to killing two Marshall County High School students in 2018 will serve two life sentences.

Gabriel Ross Parker was sentenced Friday via teleconference by Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson.

Channel 6 reports Parker will also receive 70 years in prison for 14 counts of assault and will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School on January 23, 2018.

He was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He later was charged as an adult.