Marshall County Fire Department Bookkeeper Charged with Theft of Funds

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Marshall County fire department bookkeeper.

Post 1 reports said 48 year old Stacey C. Cornwell, of Benton, was taken into custody on charges of unlawful taking of over $10,000 and less than one million, and fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000.

Reports said detectives received a call from the Fairdealing-Olive volunteer fire department on December 1st, regarding suspicious theft within the department.

The report said Ms. Cornwell was hired in August of 2018 to serve as bookkeeper, with her position providing access to the checking and savings accounts, and a department credit card.

Investigations revealed Ms. Cornwell used the credit card for purchases not related to operations of the fire department, along with using funds from both the checking and savings accounts for her personal use.

It is believed the misappropriations took place throughout the majority of her four year employment.