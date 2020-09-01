A financial award has been made possible for the students at Marshall County High School in Western Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear, and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, announced the almost $409,000 Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program grant.

The funding was made possible to assist survivors of the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School, in which two students were killed and others were injured.

The funding will expand academic accommodations for survivors, who no longer feel safe attending school in-person, and will preserve condolence gifts and mail sent to the school after the shooting.

In order to meet the educational needs of some students, the district launched an online, off-campus program called [email protected]

A significant portion of the Justice and Public Safety award will now fund a full-time director and teacher, along with a part-time school counselor for the program.

Funds will also help the Marshall County Board of Education and Public Library, to establish an archive which will offer students access to support items, such as letters, cards and gifts that were sent to the high school following the shooting.