Law enforcement officials in Marshall County are still seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for questioning in a death investigation.

The Benton Police Department says Jonathan “Danny” Williams is wanted for violation of bond conditions, and also for questioning in connection with the death of 54-year-old Billy Lee.

Reports said Lee was found dead in his living room by two friends on Saturday.

Police say Williams is 53 years old, approximately 5′ 11” tall, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair.

Anyone with information about Jonathan “Danny” Williams is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

