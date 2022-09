Funeral services for Martha Carole Nichols, age 77, of Union City, will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:00 at First Methodist Church in Union City.

Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 at White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City.

White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City in charge of arrangements.