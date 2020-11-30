A team of five girls is bringing home a national championship to Martin and Weakley County.

Gunpowder & Lead won the 3v3 Live Soccer national championship Sunday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The team competed in three games Saturday and were ranked first after the first day, and on Sunday, the team won single-elimination games against Kentucky and Alabama before defeating Arkansas for the title.

The team played in the 2009 Girls division, which means all girls were born in 2009 or younger.

The players are Reagan Whitledge, Ashlee Brent, Presley Snider, Alli McMillin, and Kaydence Papich and are coached by Seth Coleman.

The team only allowed 10 goals the entire tournament, the least amount allowed by any team in the division.

Gunpowder & Lead was ranked 3rd in the nation prior to Nationals and competed throughout the year in tournaments in Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, and Mississippi before competing and winning in the Regional Tournament in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

(photos courtesy Allison Whitledge)