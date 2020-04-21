Six units were damaged in a late night fire at an apartment complex in Martin Monday night.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers says firefighters were called to the Olive Street Apartments around 10:40 Monday night where the fire had already extended into the first and second story apartment.

Chief Summers says tenants had already exited the complex and no one was injured in the incident.

The Martin Fire Department was on the scene for about two hours with six apartment units receiving mostly water and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was notified to begin the assistance process for displaced tenants.

Chief Summers says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.