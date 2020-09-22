Martin Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua is recovering at home following surgery and treatment in Nashville for a brain aneurysm.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says while he and his family were at Vanderbilt, they received an outpouring of community support.

(AUDIO)

Fuqua says he and his family are extremely thankful for the healthcare professionals both in Martin and Nashville.

(AUDIO)

Assistant Chief Fuqua says he goes back to Vanderbilt in four weeks and hopes to be back at the Martin Police Department shortly after.