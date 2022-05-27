Martin Assistant Chief talks about ALICE, the active shooter program in Weakley County Schools

In light of this week’s tragic school shooting in Texas, Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says, while no plan is perfect, ALICE, the active shooter program implemented in Weakley County Schools, is one of the country’s best.

ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate, and Chief Fuqua says it’s aimed at saving lives with a different mindset of what teachers and students need to do during an active shooter situation.

(AUDIO)

The Weakley County School System began the ALICE program in 2018 with the program continually being updated and improved.

Fuqua says besides the ALICE program, there are several other security plans and technology in place within Weakley County Schools that he could not openly discuss.