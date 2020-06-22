The Martin Beautiful Committee is now accepting nominations for the Martin Beautiful Awards through Friday, June 26th.

There will be six awards given to recognize beautification in five different categories: Residences (2 winners); Multiple Residences; Business/Commercial; Adopt-A-Site; and Churches.

The Martin Beautiful Committee Awards are given to owners that have demonstrated the greatest efforts to beautify their places during the year.

Judging of the nominated sites will take place within two weeks after the deadline to determine the winners.

Rules for the the nominations are:

Last year’s winners are ineligible.

Nominations of Martin sites can be made by anyone in the community.

A committee or third party can make nominations.

Landscape of the front and back yards, not architecture, is to be considered.

The property with the majority of Martin Beautiful Committee votes in its category will be selected.

To make a nomination, call 588-2507 or email Marvin Downing at [email protected] and include the address, owner’s name, and phone number, if possible.