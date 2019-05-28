The Martin Beautiful Committee is accepting nominations for the annual Martin Beautiful Awards now through June 15th.

There will be six awards given to recognize beautification in five different categories: churches, residences (two winners), multiple residences, business/commercial, and Adopt-A-Site.

The Martin Beautiful Committee awards are given to owners that have demonstrated the greatest efforts to beautify their places during the year.

The Martin Beautiful committee salutes all who show pride around them.

The Martin Beautiful Committee will judge the nominated sites the week of June 17th with the winners announced at the Mayor’s Soybean Festival Kickoff Luncheon on September 3rd.

Nominations of Martin sites can be made by anyone in the community. A committee or third party can make nominations. Landscape of the front and back yards, not architecture, is to be considered.

To nominate properties by phone, please leave a message at 588-2507; to nominate by email, contact Marvin Downing at [email protected].

At either venue, please include the address, the owner’s name, and a phone number if possible.