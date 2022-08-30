Martin Becomes First City in Tennessee for Fast Charging Electric System

The City of Martin has become the first in Tennessee to have a fast charger location to accommodate electric vehicles.

As part of “Fast Charge TN”, the Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced the installation of a fast charge location at 109 University Street in Martin.

“Fast Charge TN” is a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Seven States Power Corporation.

Weakley County Electric System General Manager Andrea Harrington said Tuesday was a special day for the electric vehicle community.(AUDIO)

Ms. Harrington explained how the new chargers will work.(AUDIO)

With the chargers now active, Ms. Harrington said she sees an economic impact in the downtown area.(AUDIO)

