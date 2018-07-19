The Martin City Board meets in a called session tonight to discuss and vote on two items; donating $15,000 dollars to the Chargers Foundation, and the Weakley County School Resource Officer proposal.

The donation to the Chargers Foundation was on the agenda for the July 9th meeting, but since two alderman were absent, Mayor Randy Brundige called tonight’s meeting so the full board could vote.

The Chargers Foundation is seeking the funds to help transition the Martin Primary, Elementary, and Middle schools brand completely to the Chargers brand. This includes changing uniforms and other branding over to Chargers.

The foundation’s Tommy Legins says the plans are to later use the donation for academic purposes, including tutoring, mentoring, and possibly scholarships.

The board will also discuss the newly proposed Weakley County SRO program that will fund a school resource officer in each school in the county, including funding up to $50,000 dollars for a fourth SRO for the city of Martin.

Next year, the county will fund up to $200,000 dollars for all four Martin SROs.

The board will discuss tonight if it will accept the proposal, continue to fund its own SROs, or to completely transition its Martin officers to Weakley County officers for the SRO program.

The Martin City Board meets tonight at 5:15 in the city courtroom.

