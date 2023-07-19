July 19, 2023
Martin Board passes budget with tax increase on first reading

The Martin City Board passed the first reading of next year’s budget yesterday, including a 40-cent tax increase.

The budget would set the city’s tax rate at 1.6478 per $100 of assessed property.

The budget was one of four options discussed by the city’s Finance Committee Monday afternoon and one of two options that did not include employee lay-offs.

The Finance Committee recommended the budget option that would not require lay-offs but would also not include raises for city employees.

The City Board will hold a public hearing and vote on the 2nd reading of the proposed budget on Monday, July 31 at 5:15 in the city courtroom.

