The construction and cost of a new 21st Century library will be discussed at tonight’s Martin City Board meeting.

Last week, Mayor Randy Brundige announced that Barger Construction Company from Parkers Crossroads was the low bid for the library construction at just over $13 million dollars.

The Martin Public Library Foundation is paying $1.5 million dollars to offset the cost, bringing the total down to $11.5 million dollars.

During last week’s informal session, Mayor Brundige noted that taxes will not be increased to pay for the library construction, which is expected to begin in mid-November with a completion date set for early 2021.

The Martin City Board meets this afternoon at 5:15 in the new City Courtroom.