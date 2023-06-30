Martin Board votes ‘no’ on budget, will revisit mid-July

The Martin City Board voted against a proposed budget Friday that would’ve increased property taxes for city residents.

The proposed budget would’ve kept the tax rate the same as last year, however, with increased property values, the rate would’ve meant higher property taxes.

During Friday’s public hearing, after several citizens spoke against the budget, including one warning the Board to be careful how they voted, Alderman David Belote addressed the issue which prompted a response by former county property assessor David Tuck.

(AUDIO)

After Aldermen Belote and Scott Robbins said they could not vote in favor of the budget, all six aldermen voted ‘no’ in a roll call vote.

Following the public hearing, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mayor Brundige says the City Board meets again on July 10th, but it will be the middle part of the month before they can sit down and look at another budget option.