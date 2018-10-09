The Martin City Board met Monday night for the final time in the current city courtroom.

The next meeting of the city board will take place in the new courtroom inside the new Martin Police Department building on North Lindell Street.

As for the new building, Mayor Randy Brundige says office furniture will be moved into the new building on Monday with a training day set for October 24th.

Mayor Brundige says 9-1-1 won’t be in the new building until November.

In other business Monday night, the Martin City Board accepted a bid of nearly $166,000 dollars from MTS of Lexington for new restrooms at the park on Harrison Road.

The next meeting of the Martin City Board will be November 12th in the new city courtroom.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...