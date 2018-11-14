The Martin City Board met for the first time Tuesday night in the new city courtroom at the new Martin Public Safety building on North Lindell Street.

The $4.5 million dollar building will house the Martin Police Department and 911 communications for the city.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board honored Ward 1 alderman Rex Pate, who has served as a city leader in some capacity since 1980, 17 years as an alderman.

Newly-elected Ward 1 alderman Scott Robbins will be sworn-in at next month’s meeting.

Pate was presented a plaque recognizing his service and was also presented the inaugural Rex Pate Award, which will be given to an outstanding Martin citizen demonstrating exemplary service.

In other business, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige announced there will be an open house for the new Martin Public Safety building on Sunday, December 2 from 1:30 to 3:30.

