Martin City Board meets in regular session to hear final reading on Hotel Occupancy Tax

The Martin City Board meets this afternoon in its regular monthly session to hear the second and final reading on the proposed Hotel Occupancy Tax.

Last month, the Board passed the first reading of the ordinance which would enact a 4% hotel tax to promote tourism and development in the area.

This afternoon’s second reading will also serve as a public hearing on the ordinance.

In other business, the Board will hear first readings on ordinances amending a city code dealing with unsafe buildings and neglected property.

The Martin City Board meets this afternoon at 5:15 in the City Courtroom in the Public Safety Building on North Lindell Street.