The Martin City Board meets tonight in its regular monthly meeting.

On tonight’s agenda will be a discussion on lighting in the Glenwood Subdivision.

The subdivision residents have raised nearly $55,000 dollars for decorative light poles for the neighborhood, with the board voting tonight whether to contributing $24,000 dollars for the project, which Mayor Randy Brundige says is what the city would contribute for wood poles in any neighborhood.

The neighborhood raised the additional funds for the decorative poles.

Also on tonight’s agenda will be a discussion on the Hawks Road sewer project, and spot restoration paving by PRI.

The Martin City Board meets tonight at 5:15 in the new city courtroom at the Martin Police Department Public Safety Building on North Lindell Street.