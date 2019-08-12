The Martin City Board will be going over a light agenda tonight for its August monthly meeting.

The Board will discuss a resolution for improvements for Travis Road for the MTD expansion, as well as a resolution authorizing the City of Martin to participate in the Public Entity Partners “Safety Partners” Matching Grant Program.

In other business tonight, the Board will accept TLM & Associates as the engineering firm to aid in the implementation of the ADA Transition Project, approve splitting the ornamental beds and shrubs contract, and approve the City of Martin expanding gas into new subdivisions at the city’s cost.

The Martin City Board meets tonight at 5:15 in the City Courtroom in the City of Martin Police Department Public Safety Building.