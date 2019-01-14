The Martin City Board meets tonight to discuss grants.

On tonight’s agenda will be a resolution authorizing Mayor Randy Brundige to execute and submit an application for a 2019 Community Development Block Grant for sewer system improvements.

The board will also discuss a resolution to hire an administrative management services firm and a resolution to hire an engineering firm to assist in preparing the city’s grant application.

In other business, the board will hear from the Charger Foundation and discuss the 2019 capital outlay note.

The Martin City Board meets tonight at 5:15 in the city courtroom at the new Martin Police station.