The Martin City Board will be meeting virtually tonight for its regular monthly meeting, however, the Sharon City Board has decided to cancel tonight’s meeting.

The Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be meeting tonight at 5:15 using ZOOM video conferencing. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the City of Martin’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Sharon City Board will not be meeting tonight for its monthly meeting. The board hopes to resume business next month on May 11th.