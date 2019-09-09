The Martin City Board meets tonight with a discussion of the demolition of the Reed Center building downtown.

The building will be torn down as part of the construction of the new multi-million dollar Martin Public Library.

Construction on the new library is set to begin this fall.

The Martin Board will also get an update on last week’s Tennessee Soybean Festival.

The Martin City Board meets this afternoon at 5:15 in the City Courtroom at the new Martin Police Department Public Safety building on North Lindell Street.