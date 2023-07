The Martin City Board will vote Tuesday afternoon on a budget for the ‘23-’24 fiscal year.

The Martin Finance Committee recommended the budget with a 6-1 vote Monday, which includes a 1.6478 tax rate, a 40-cent increase from last year.

The proposed budget ensures no employee lay-offs but does not give city employees a raise next year.

The Martin City Board will meet Tuesday at 5:15 in the city courtroom.