Martin City Board will meet in-person next month

The Martin City Board will begin meeting in person next month after a year of virtual meetings due to COVID-19.

Mayor Randy Brundige announced Monday night that the board’s informal and formal board meetings next month will take place in the city courtroom in the Martin Police Department and Public Safety building.

Seating for the meetings will be limited due to social distancing.

The Martin City Board informal meeting will be April 6th and the formal meeting will be April 12th. Both will begin at 5:15.

In other business Monday night, the Martin Board accepted the fiscal year 2020 audit and selected Alexander-Thompson-Arnold CPAs to perform the City of Martin’s audit for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2021.