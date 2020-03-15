In light of recent events and following the lead of federal and state leadership, the City of Martin is limiting public access to Martin City Hall, the CE Weldon Public Library and the Martin Gateway Center (Senior Adult Center) through March 29th.

The city requests residents utilize Martin City Hall’s drive- through window service and the drop box located at the drive-through window.

While public access is limited, city hall does not foresee any disruption in services afforded to Martin residents. Public meetings scheduled during this time will not meet and will be placed on the April agenda.

During the closure, the library staff will be conducting a planned audit of inventory, but will continue to provide digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks, online magazines and newspapers.

The library is also extending loan periods until March 30th, however, there is a book drop located on the east side of the library building, or one may call the library to renew materials.

Gateway Director Deb Edwards said that during the closure the Meals on Wheels program will continue as normal.

During this time and with the uncertainty of the spreading of COVID-19, the City of Martin encourages all residents to heed extra precaution and to follow the advice and recommendations of the Center of Disease Control (www.cdc.gov). The City of Martin is taking concerns regarding the spreading of this virus very seriously and continues to receive briefings from state and federal health officials.

Mayor Brundige stated, “Safety of our residents is always my top priority. Being proactive instead of reactive is of utmost importance.”