MARCH 15, 2020, MARTIN, TENN. : In light of recent events and following the lead of federal and state leadership, the City of Martin will limit public access to Martin City Hall, the CE Weldon Public Library and the Martin Gateway Center (Senior Adult Center) effective March 16 – March 29, 2020.

Martin City Hall requests that residents who need access to Martin City Hall to utilize the drive- through window service and the drop box located at the drive-through window. Martin City Hall employees will be working and encourage residents to contact staff via telephone (731.587.3126) or email ([email protected]).

While public access is limited, city hall does not foresee any disruption in services afforded to Martin residents. Public meetings scheduled during this time will not meet and will be placed on the April agenda.

During the closure the library staff will be conducting a planned audit of inventory, as the staff prepare to move to the new Martin Public Library next year.

Library staff will be working, if there is a need, you may call during regular working hours, M—F, 9:30am—5:30pm.

The library will continue to provide digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks, online magazines and newspapers, the city said.

The library is also extending loan periods; it is not necessary that patrons return materials until March 30, 2020; however, there is a book drop located on the east side of the library building, or one may call the library to renew materials.

Library Director, Roberta Peacock apologized for any inconvenience this may cause the general public. “We do realize that libraries are community centers and provide essential services,” she stated.

The Martin Gateway Center will be closed March 16 – March 29, 2020. The Gateway Director, Deb Edwards, said that during the closure the Meals on Wheels program will continue as normal. Mrs. Edwards stated, “The Gateway staff plan to ramp up their telephone reassurance calls during this time.” She also encouraged everyone to take care of themselves and to follow the advice from state and federal health officials.

During this time and with the uncertainty of the spreading of COVID-19, the City of Martin encourages all residents to heed extra precaution and to follow the advice and recommendations of the Center of Disease Control (www.cdc.gov). The City of Martin is taking concerns regarding the spreading of this virus very seriously and continues to receive briefings from state and federal health officials.

Mayor Brundige stated, “Safety of our residents is always my top priority. Being proactive instead of reactive is of utmost importance.”