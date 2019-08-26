A newly created board by University of Tennessee interim-President Randy Boyd contains two Martin connections.

Dr. Keith Carver, the chancellor at the University of Tennessee-Martin, was appointed as one of 14 members to the UT Commission on Agriculture.

Parks Wells of Martin, the executive director of the Tennessee Soybean Festival Promotion Council, will also serve as one of four rotating representatives of various agricultural associations and organizations.

Interim-President Boyd said the commission was created to further partnerships and collaborations between the UT System leadership, and key leaders in the agriculture communities across the state.

He said the goal was to increase research, education and outreach, to continue the success of the agriculture economy in the state and nation.

The public meetings of the commission will take place twice per year, with Dr. Tim Cross, senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture, presiding over meetings.